Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ZION has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.65. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 257,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,383,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter worth $89,690,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 112.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

