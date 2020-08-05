Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.65.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $68.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.28. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $70.86.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 475.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 581.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.