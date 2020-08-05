ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZEAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

ZEAL opened at $34.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($4.35). ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a negative net margin of 1,157.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 22.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

