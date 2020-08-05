ValuEngine Downgrades Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) to Strong Sell

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Yirendai stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $342.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.46. Yirendai has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($1.46). Yirendai had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yirendai will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yirendai by 2,161.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 335,065 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yirendai in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yirendai during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Yirendai by 408,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,872 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yirendai in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

