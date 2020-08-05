Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

YIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Yintech Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Yintech Investment in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ YIN opened at $6.19 on Monday. Yintech Investment has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.19 million. Yintech Investment had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yintech Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Yintech Investment by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yintech Investment by 31.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yintech Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yintech Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

