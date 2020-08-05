Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on XENE. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $11.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a market cap of $382.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.23. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,623.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $69,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,022.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 161.9% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,662,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,670,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 429,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,497,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

