111 (NASDAQ:YI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

111 (NASDAQ:YI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on YI. BidaskClub cut 111 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 111 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Shares of YI opened at $6.45 on Monday. 111 has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $534.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.35.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.53 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 111 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 111 stock. Totem Point Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,136 shares during the period. 111 comprises 3.4% of Totem Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Totem Point Management LLC owned 1.23% of 111 worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 111

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

