Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.04.

NYSE XEC opened at $25.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.23. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 24.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 64.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 120.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

