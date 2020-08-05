Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.
NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.
In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,785 shares of company stock worth $130,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
