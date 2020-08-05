Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,785 shares of company stock worth $130,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

