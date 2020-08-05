Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WPG. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Washington Prime Group from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

WPG opened at $0.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. Washington Prime Group has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.64 million, a PE ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 346,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 117,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 219,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

