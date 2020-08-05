ValuEngine Downgrades Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) to Strong Sell

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

XAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Exantas Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Exantas Capital from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of XAN stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. Exantas Capital has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 270.63 and a quick ratio of 270.63.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter. Exantas Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 274.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exantas Capital will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XAN. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Exantas Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 559.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Exantas Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

