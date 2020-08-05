Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $55.64, with a volume of 488896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.61.

The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1,762.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,192,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

