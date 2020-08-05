Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $55.64, with a volume of 488896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.61.

The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1,762.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,192,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.18.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Geron Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Geron Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Golden Entertainment Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Golden Entertainment Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Forward Air Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Forward Air Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fluent to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fluent to Sell
Homology Medicines Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Homology Medicines Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report