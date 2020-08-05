Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Weight Watchers International from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.15.

Weight Watchers International stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.54. Weight Watchers International has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $47.19.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 170,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $4,317,758.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,557,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,435,169.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 757,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,463,937 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Weight Watchers International by 28.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 43.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 407.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

