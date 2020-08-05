Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 464,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 98,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 28,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 206,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 151,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

