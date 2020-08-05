WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get WesBanco alerts:

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $19.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. WesBanco has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $39.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $151.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 9,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $212,338.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,144.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,313.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,836 shares of company stock valued at $883,173 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 86.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.5% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.