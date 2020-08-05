58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, New Street Research downgraded 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE:WUBA opened at $55.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. 58.com has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. 58.com had a net margin of 61.33% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $361.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 58.com will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in 58.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 58.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of 58.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

