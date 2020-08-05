WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

WVFC opened at $13.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. WVS Financial has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $17.77.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 23.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WVS Financial stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,909 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 7.99% of WVS Financial worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

