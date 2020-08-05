Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Colgate-Palmolive’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Colgate-Palmolive in a research report issued on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s FY2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CL. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.46. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after buying an additional 1,686,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,956,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,019,000 after buying an additional 1,394,544 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,167,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,295,000 after buying an additional 1,318,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,442,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,078,000 after buying an additional 1,126,637 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

