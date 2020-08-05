ValuEngine Downgrades Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) to Sell

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

WSTL opened at $1.01 on Monday. Westell Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

Get Westell Technologies alerts:

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westell Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 952,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.07% of Westell Technologies worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Westell Technologies Company Profile

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

See Also: Beige Book

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Westell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.