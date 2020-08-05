Research Analysts Set Expectations for Columbia Sportswear’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COLM. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $102.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,330,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 666,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $52,517,140.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,811,948.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,615,098 shares of company stock worth $126,863,011. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

