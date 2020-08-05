Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.05.

NYSE:WSM opened at $87.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average is $68.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $91.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $161,139.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,281 shares in the company, valued at $37,625,788.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,229,000 after buying an additional 23,694 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Geron Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Geron Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Golden Entertainment Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Golden Entertainment Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Forward Air Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Forward Air Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fluent to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fluent to Sell
Homology Medicines Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Homology Medicines Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report