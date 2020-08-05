Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.05.

NYSE:WSM opened at $87.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average is $68.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $91.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $161,139.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,281 shares in the company, valued at $37,625,788.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,229,000 after buying an additional 23,694 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

