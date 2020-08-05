First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) versus Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Financial Review

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Solar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Microchip Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Solar and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 1.42% 6.13% 4.40% Microchip Technology 10.82% 23.63% 7.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Solar and Microchip Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 2 5 7 0 2.36 Microchip Technology 0 4 18 1 2.87

First Solar currently has a consensus target price of $57.08, indicating a potential downside of 10.87%. Microchip Technology has a consensus target price of $115.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.62%. Given Microchip Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than First Solar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Solar and Microchip Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $3.06 billion 2.21 -$114.93 million $1.48 43.27 Microchip Technology $5.27 billion 5.14 $570.60 million $5.18 20.72

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than First Solar. Microchip Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Solar has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats First Solar on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides turn-key PV solar power systems or solar solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices. In addition, the company licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, and analog products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it provides wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and application specific integrated circuits, complex programmable logic devices, and aerospace products. It serves automotive, communications, computing, consumer, aerospace, defense, safety, security, medical, and industrial control markets. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

