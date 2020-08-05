Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (OTCMKTS:PFLT) Head to Head Analysis

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fairfax Financial and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.80%. Given Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital is more favorable than Fairfax Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $712.69 million 1.65 $516.34 million N/A N/A Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital $92.95 million 3.53 $11.42 million $1.17 7.23

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial N/A 0.95% 0.73% Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital 0.78% 9.20% 3.82%

Summary

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital beats Fairfax Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

