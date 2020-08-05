Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $6.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 59.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 57.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 569.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

