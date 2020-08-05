Brokerages Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report $440.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $435.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $446.90 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $406.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $512.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.57 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BGS. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,984,000 after acquiring an additional 119,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 31.0% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 989,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,903,000 after buying an additional 234,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after acquiring an additional 55,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 782,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 567,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BGS opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

