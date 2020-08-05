Brokerages Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) will post $2.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $9.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $10.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $10.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

NYSE PEG opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $103,645.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,676 shares of company stock valued at $469,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

