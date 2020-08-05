Brokerages Anticipate Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) will post sales of $31.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $32.28 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop posted sales of $79.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will report full year sales of $234.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.30 million to $258.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $339.24 million, with estimates ranging from $332.80 million to $345.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.37). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

BBW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 80.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 44,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBW stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.01. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.95.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

