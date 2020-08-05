$176.75 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will report $176.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.80 million and the lowest is $170.80 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $195.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $567.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $561.65 million to $574.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $598.94 million, with estimates ranging from $568.47 million to $620.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $154,325.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $677,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $2,822,818.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,513.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,299 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 136,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZPN opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.05. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

