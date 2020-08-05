SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to report $8.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYSCO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.58 billion and the highest is $8.70 billion. SYSCO reported sales of $15.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full year sales of $52.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.61 billion to $52.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $52.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.65 billion to $55.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 195,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3,252.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 137,432 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 12.0% in the first quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 59.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SYSCO has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

