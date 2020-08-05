BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS BRRAY opened at $3.70 on Monday. BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $781.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, rest of Africa, the Middle East, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term vehicle lease and fleet management services to operators of passenger and commercial vehicles; and bulk used vehicle disposal solutions and other digital services.

