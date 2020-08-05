BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nord/LB lowered shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRENNTAG AG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.50. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $12.90.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

