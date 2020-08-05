Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BNDSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Banco de Sabadell has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BNDSF stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.18.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides personal, business, and private banking services in Spain and internationally. The company offers various accounts; deposits and long-term saving plans; cards; investments in exchange and markets, funds, and structured deposits; mortgages and personal loans; auto and technology products renting services; car, house, health, life care, and death insurance; and home banking services.

