Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) to Sell

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

