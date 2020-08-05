Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BHKLY stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Boc Hong Kong has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $74.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46.

Boc Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services.

To view ValuEngine's full report, visit ValuEngine's official website.

