Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of BHKLY stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Boc Hong Kong has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $74.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46.
Boc Hong Kong Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is net income?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Boc Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boc Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.