Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $290.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $275.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $244.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.37.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $251.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $722.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $255.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $41,341.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,177.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,384 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

