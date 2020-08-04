Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price hoisted by Pivotal Research from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.37.

Facebook stock opened at $251.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $722.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $255.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.11.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $41,341.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,177.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,384 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.2% during the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 23.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

