Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $285.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $245.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.37.

Shares of FB stock opened at $251.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $717.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.11. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $255.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,175,384 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,019.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

