Barclays Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $285.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by Barclays from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FB. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.37.

Facebook stock opened at $251.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.11. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $255.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $41,341.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 212 shares in the company, valued at $45,177.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,384. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,019.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

