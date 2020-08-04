Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $303.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $320.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.37.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB opened at $251.96 on Friday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $255.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $722.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.11.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $41,341.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 212 shares in the company, valued at $45,177.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,175,384 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1,019.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.