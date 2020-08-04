Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.8% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,111.89 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,921.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2,333.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,249.02.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

