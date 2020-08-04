Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $51.34 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 7.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,921.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,333.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,249.02.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.