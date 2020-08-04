Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,249.02.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,921.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,333.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

