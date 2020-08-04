Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $22.47 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.1% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,921.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,333.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,249.02.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

