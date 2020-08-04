Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,249.02.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,921.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2,333.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

