Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Trimmed by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,249.02.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,921.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,333.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

