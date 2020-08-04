Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16,418 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $368,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,249.02.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,111.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,921.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,333.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

