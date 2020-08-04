Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,249.02.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,921.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,333.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.