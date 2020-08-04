Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Makes New $10.11 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Rowe lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,249.02.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,921.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,333.71. The stock has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

