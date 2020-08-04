Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,938 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $21,900,000. Amazon.com makes up about 4.2% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,249.02.

AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,921.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,333.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

