Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $3,500.00 at KeyCorp

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $3,200.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a sell rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,249.02.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,921.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,333.71. The firm has a market cap of $1,552.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.